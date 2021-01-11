Brokers Offer Predictions for 3D Systems Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a report released on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the 3D printing company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

DDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,179.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 331,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

