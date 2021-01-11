Brokers Offer Predictions for Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE BRO opened at $48.02 on Monday. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

