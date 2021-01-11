Brokers Offer Predictions for Constellation Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.74.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities lowered Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.38.

NYSE:STZ opened at $230.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.