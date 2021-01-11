Brokers Offer Predictions for GN Store Nord A/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.64.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. GN Store Nord A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

GNNDY opened at $236.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $123.32 and a 1 year high of $247.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.23.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.