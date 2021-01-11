Brokers Offer Predictions for TechnipFMC plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $21.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 109.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 371,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $131,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

