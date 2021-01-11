Brokers Set Expectations for American Equity Investment Life Holding’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 104.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,848.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 330.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.