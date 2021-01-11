Brokers Set Expectations for Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll forecasts that the company will earn ($1.97) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $34.11 on Monday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider David M. Epstein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $373,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 723,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,962.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Leggett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $98,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,648 shares of company stock worth $5,072,191.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

