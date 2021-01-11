Brokers Set Expectations for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

CNO opened at $22.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.41. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $168,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

