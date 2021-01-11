Brokers Set Expectations for Macy’s, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Macy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.94). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

M stock opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $18.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Macy’s by 182.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Macy’s during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

