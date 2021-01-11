Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Brown & Brown also posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

BRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,980. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

