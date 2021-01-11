BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to report $64.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.40 million and the highest is $67.84 million. BRP Group posted sales of $36.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $236.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.67 million to $239.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $423.64 million, with estimates ranging from $384.06 million to $507.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.28 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

BRP opened at $30.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.10. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

