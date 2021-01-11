BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.77. BTCS shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 16,779,300 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

BTCS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain technologies and digital currency ecosystems. It intends to acquire digital assets to provide investors with indirect ownership of bitcoin and ether through open market purchases. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc and changed its name to BTCS Inc in July 2015.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for BTCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.