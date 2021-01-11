Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BVRDF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $26.96 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.