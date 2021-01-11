Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BVRDF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $26.96 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

