Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0021

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $12,147.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,113,003,934 coins. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

