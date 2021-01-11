BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.79

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.79 and last traded at $62.71, with a volume of 268024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get BYD alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.