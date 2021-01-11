C3.ai, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 18th (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai’s (NYSE:AI) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 18th. C3.ai had issued 15,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $651,000,000 based on an initial share price of $42.00. During C3.ai’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AI shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $143.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $90.03 and a 12-month high of $183.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $5,550,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter worth $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

