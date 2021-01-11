Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WHD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.35. Cactus has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $34.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $59.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at $867,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,799 shares of company stock worth $1,829,443. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

