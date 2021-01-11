Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.50

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.50 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.22), with a volume of 2854261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

The company has a market cap of £24.80 million and a PE ratio of -4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.31.

In other news, insider Adrian Fairbourn bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,839.04). Also, insider Andrew Suckling bought 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £2,033.85 ($2,657.24). In the last three months, insiders acquired 392,506 shares of company stock worth $5,432,633.

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

