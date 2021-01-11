CAI International, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.61 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CAI International in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CAI International’s FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

CAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAI International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.41 million, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.21. CAI International has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $35.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 36,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CAI International news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

