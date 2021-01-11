Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRNCY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Cairn Energy stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $4.83. 8,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,120. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cairn Energy has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

