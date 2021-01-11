Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.40

Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) (LON:CRN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92.40 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 90.30 ($1.18), with a volume of 48051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.01 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.38, a current ratio of 26.86 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of £6.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.

In other Cairn Homes plc (CRN.L) news, insider Alan McIntosh bought 32,897,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £27,963,262.60 ($36,534,181.60).

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

