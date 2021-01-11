Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.23). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01.

CLBS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.59. 296,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

