CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) will post sales of $83.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CalAmp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.71 million and the lowest is $82.56 million. CalAmp reported sales of $87.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year sales of $335.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.32 million to $336.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $333.60 million, with estimates ranging from $328.59 million to $336.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 30.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMP. BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CalAmp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. CalAmp has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $351.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CalAmp by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 453,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 130,952 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CalAmp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CalAmp by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 69,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

