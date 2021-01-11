Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 32,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

