Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)’s share price rose 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $28.94. Approximately 1,230,355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,521,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

CWH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Camping World alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.45.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.