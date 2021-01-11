Canaccord Genuity Boosts PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $12.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $262.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.78.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 million. PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerFleet will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,098,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 114,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,204,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,106,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 850,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.