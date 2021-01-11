Canaccord Genuity Boosts PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $12.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.01% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.
NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $8.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $262.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,098,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 114,621 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 64,183 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,204,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PowerFleet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,106,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in PowerFleet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 850,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
About PowerFleet
PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.
