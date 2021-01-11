Canaccord Genuity Raises Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Price Target to $27.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s previous close.
BDSX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of BDSX opened at $21.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32. Biodesix has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $22.57.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
