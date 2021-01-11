Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to $124.00 at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.30% from the company’s current price.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

NYSE:CM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,220. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.20.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24,381.8% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,213,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,601,000 after buying an additional 1,208,117 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,537,000 after buying an additional 544,095 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $39,998,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,161,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,510,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,449,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,313,000 after buying an additional 397,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

