Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to $127.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

NYSE CNI traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average of $103.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.11.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

