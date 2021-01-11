Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

NYSE:CNI opened at $116.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $116.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 49.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,742,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,273 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,609,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,936,000 after acquiring an additional 447,378 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 39.2% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 671,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,453,000 after acquiring an additional 188,988 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $18,606,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

