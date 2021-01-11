Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $482.74

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$482.74 and last traded at C$480.19, with a volume of 12798 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$478.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$445.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$395.00 to C$450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$443.00 to C$445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$429.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$434.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$400.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.26 billion and a PE ratio of 28.38.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.25 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

