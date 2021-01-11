Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $355.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.62.

CP traded down $7.95 on Monday, reaching $369.04. 17,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,400. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.37. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,459,000 after buying an additional 284,761 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 680,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after buying an additional 211,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,782,000 after buying an additional 162,622 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,395,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

