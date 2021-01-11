Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $355.00 to $430.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.62.
CP traded down $7.95 on Monday, reaching $369.04. 17,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,400. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.37. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,017,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,472,000 after buying an additional 490,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 379.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,459,000 after buying an additional 284,761 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 680,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after buying an additional 211,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,782,000 after buying an additional 162,622 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,395,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
