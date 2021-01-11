Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.99

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$176.99 and last traded at C$175.46, with a volume of 7350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$176.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$122.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eight Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$136.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$142.12. The firm has a market cap of C$10.68 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.20.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

