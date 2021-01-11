Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell bought 4,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$658,086.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) stock opened at C$30.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$15.70 and a 1-year high of C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

About Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

