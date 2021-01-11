Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

CBWBF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.81. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $25.73.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

