Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Shares of Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.77. Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 23,870 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Get Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) alerts:

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) (TSE:CCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Yee sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,700.

Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CCM)

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily owns a direct interest in the precious metal properties, including the New Polaris, Windfall Hills, and Princeton properties located in British Columbia; and Fondaway and Corral Canyon properties located in Nevada.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canagold Resources Ltd. (CCM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.