Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $19.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canon will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canon by 46.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,230,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,588,000 after buying an additional 1,030,550 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Canon by 623.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 826,854 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 40.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 573,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Canon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

