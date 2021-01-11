CanYaCoin Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $51.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00040724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00035473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.22 or 0.00323107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.65 or 0.03639829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

