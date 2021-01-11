Capital One Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LBRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

LBRT stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.92 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,831,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,719 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,057,000. Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,610,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,794,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 559,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 432,327 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

