Capital One Financial Weighs in on Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $25.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

