Capital One Financial Weighs in on STORE Capital Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for STORE Capital in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STORE Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered STORE Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

STOR stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.11.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 749.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.