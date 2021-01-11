Cappasity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $847.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $396,547.46 and $847.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00040913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.13 or 0.03927443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.69 or 0.00320230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Token Trading

Cappasity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

