Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$660,000. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597.

CS stock opened at C$2.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. Capstone Mining Corp. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -722.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.53.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

