Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Raised to $0.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSFFF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.37.

CSFFF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,640. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $919.35 million, a P/E ratio of -228.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $130.55 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

