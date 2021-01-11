Cardano (ADA) Trading 22.2% Higher Over Last Week

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $8.15 billion and approximately $4.64 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Cardano Coin Trading

