Cardstack Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a total market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $143,783.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 20.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00042396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00041604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.56 or 0.04437170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.58 or 0.00338912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CARD) is a token. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

