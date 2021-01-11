Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Carnival Co. & worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,959,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,169,000 after buying an additional 20,161,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,273,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,116,000 after acquiring an additional 942,706 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 36.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,251,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,140 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 271.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,321,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,555 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,767,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,374,000 after acquiring an additional 63,621 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CCL. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.