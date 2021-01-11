Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.70

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.70 and last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 111612 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.69.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,508,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,440,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth $2,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

