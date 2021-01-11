Carry (CRE) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.84 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Carry has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. During the last week, Carry has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00041827 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00327874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.47 or 0.03858872 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,252,555,376 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

