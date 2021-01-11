carVertical Price Up 118.4% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 118.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and $48,214.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00326166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.53 or 0.03773972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CV) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

